Best places to watch the Falcon Heavy launch on the Space Coast

Viewing packages for the launch are sold out, but the Kennedy Space Center will be open. Those who plan on attending are asked to plan for increased traffic and arrive early. Find more information here.

Space View Park

The park is less than 15 miles directly across from the launch pads and provides live audio feeds directly from the control room. Find more information here.

Playalinda Beach

This beach is the closest possible spot to watch the launch at 3.6 miles away from the first parking lot. The beach opens at 6 a.m., but may close upon reaching parking capacity. Find more information here.