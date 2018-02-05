Best places to watch the Falcon Heavy launch on the Space Coast

WESH/WFLA Published: Updated:
This Dec. 28, 2017 photo made available by SpaceX shows a Falcon Heavy rocket in Cape Canaveral, Fla. With more than 5 million pounds of liftoff thrust the Heavy will be capable of lifting super-size satellites into orbit and sending spacecraft to the moon, Mars and beyond. (SpaceX via AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WESH/WFLA) — SpaceX is gearing up to launch its newest, biggest rocket, the Falcon Heavy, and everyone wants to know the best places to see it go up.

The launch is scheduled for Tuesday Feb. 6 at 1:30 p.m.

Kennedy Space Center

Viewing packages for the launch are sold out, but the Kennedy Space Center will be open. Those who plan on attending are asked to plan for increased traffic and arrive early. Find more information here.

Space View Park

The park is less than 15 miles directly across from the launch pads and provides live audio feeds directly from the control room. Find more information here.

Playalinda Beach

This beach is the closest possible spot to watch the launch at 3.6 miles away from the first parking lot. The beach opens at 6 a.m., but may close upon reaching parking capacity. Find more information here.

Parrish Park

This 36.6-acre park has picnic shelters, a barbecue grill, a fishing dock and more for guests to enjoy before and after the launch. Find more information here.

Cocoa Beach Pier

The pier extends over 800 feet and guests are invited to view the launch and enjoy various restaurants and shops. Find more information here.

Various restaurants in the area offer prime viewing locations, including Shiloh Steak and Seafood and Milliken’s Reef, among many others.

Website launchrats.com has an interactive map of many other places to watch the launch, as well as amenities are in the area.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s