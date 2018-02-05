Best places to watch the Falcon Heavy launch on the Space Coast

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WESH/WFLA) — SpaceX is gearing up to launch its newest, biggest rocket, the Falcon Heavy, and everyone wants to know the best places to see it go up.
The launch is scheduled for Tuesday Feb. 6 at 1:30 p.m.
Kennedy Space Center
Viewing packages for the launch are sold out, but the Kennedy Space Center will be open. Those who plan on attending are asked to plan for increased traffic and arrive early. Find more information here.
Space View Park
The park is less than 15 miles directly across from the launch pads and provides live audio feeds directly from the control room. Find more information here.
Playalinda Beach
This beach is the closest possible spot to watch the launch at 3.6 miles away from the first parking lot. The beach opens at 6 a.m., but may close upon reaching parking capacity. Find more information here.
Parrish Park
This 36.6-acre park has picnic shelters, a barbecue grill, a fishing dock and more for guests to enjoy before and after the launch. Find more information here.
Cocoa Beach Pier
The pier extends over 800 feet and guests are invited to view the launch and enjoy various restaurants and shops. Find more information here.
Various restaurants in the area offer prime viewing locations, including Shiloh Steak and Seafood and Milliken’s Reef, among many others.
Website launchrats.com has an interactive map of many other places to watch the launch, as well as amenities are in the area.
