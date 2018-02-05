Alcohol may have been factor in deadly St. Pete scooter crash

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Investigators say alcohol may have been a factor in a crash that killed a man on a scooter late Sunday night.

The crash happened at 11:06 p.m. at Queensborough Avenue South and 34th Street South.

Investigators say Don Rowland Hayghe, 51, was driving a 2007 Kwang motor scooter northbound in the center lane of 34th Street South.

A 2003 Ford F150 driven by Kendall Denard Boykins, 36, was southbound on 34th Street attempting to turn left onto Queensborough Avenue South.

Boykins turned into the path of the oncoming scooter.

The scooter struck the right front fender of the Ford and then hit the pavement.

Hayghe, who was not wearing a helmet, also struck the side of the Ford.

Hayghe was transported to Bayfront Health St. Pete where he was pronounced dead.

Boykins and his four passengers were not injured,

Investigators say alcohol may have played a factor in the crash.

No other details have been released.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON