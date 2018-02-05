See A Raisin in the Sun at American Stage Theatre in St. Petersburg until Feb. 18th.

Lorraine Hansberry’s groundbreaking family drama is the first play in our American Legacy series. Dedicated to modern classics that lend historical perspective to stories from our past, this series seeks to draw a connection between our culture’s history and the events of today.

In pursuit of the American Dream, the dynamic Younger family wrestles with the push to assimilate into a white Chicago neighborhood, and the pull of their cultural roots. These opposing forces both unite and divide the family, as each grapple with the social issues that challenge their identity – and the personal choices that will determine their future. This story of hope and inspiration remains universally relevant more than 60 years after it first hit Broadway.

