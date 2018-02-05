2 Tampa Bay area churches hit by vandals

SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) – The Universal Harmony Church along Seminole Boulevard just celebrated its 60th anniversary. In all those decades, there’s never been a sign on the front door that reads “Closed Today Due to Vandalism.”

That changed over the weekend when vandals struck two churches.

People at the Seminole United Methodist Church are also picking up the pieces after someone threw a brick through a stained glass window and set a small fire.

“That’s despicable. Any place is bad, but especially houses of worship,” said Elaine Capel.

Brian Tominus lives across the street from the church and knew something was wrong early Sunday.

“I heard a big bang between 12:30 and quarter to one, like a bottle breaking, like glass breaking. When I got up in the morning, I see crime scenes and sheriffs here,” he said.

Pinellas County investigators, the ATF and the fire marshal are on the case.

It’s unclear if the churches were targeted, but it’s rattled those who work at the Methodist Church’s pre-school

“It does make me nervous. I don’t understand why someone would do that. Not really sure. But just kids having time on their hands or what? Kind of makes you apprehensive to come to work,” said Patti Imbior.

Both churches canceled Sunday services due to the vandalism.