2 Tampa Bay area churches hit by vandals

Ryan Hughes By Published:

SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) – The Universal Harmony Church along Seminole Boulevard just celebrated its 60th anniversary. In all those decades, there’s never been a sign on the front door that reads “Closed Today Due to Vandalism.”

That changed over the weekend when vandals struck two churches. 

People at the Seminole United Methodist Church are also picking up the pieces after someone threw a brick through a stained glass window and set a small fire.

“That’s despicable. Any place is bad, but especially houses of worship,” said Elaine Capel.

Brian Tominus lives across the street from the church and knew something was wrong early Sunday.

“I heard a big bang between 12:30 and quarter to one, like a bottle breaking, like glass breaking. When I got up in the morning, I see crime scenes and sheriffs here,” he said.

Pinellas County investigators, the ATF and the fire marshal are on the case.

It’s unclear if the churches were targeted, but it’s rattled those who work at the Methodist Church’s pre-school

“It does make me nervous. I don’t understand why someone would do that. Not really sure. But just kids having time on their hands or what? Kind of makes you apprehensive to come to work,” said Patti Imbior.

Both churches canceled Sunday services due to the vandalism.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s