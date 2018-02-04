Youth Expo in St. Pete tries to show teens alternatives to stealing cars

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Teenagers stealing cars has become a huge and often deadly problem in Pinellas County.

More than a half dozen teens have died in the past few years from crashing stolen cars.

An event in St. Petersburg this weekend tried to show kids there’s another way.

Former Florida governor and current U.S. Representative from Florida’s 13th District Charlie Crist hosted a panel at the Youth Expo with the goal of exposing kids to healthier, less dangerous alternatives.

“We’re exploring the solutions to this problem,” Rep. Crist said. “We’re trying to get more community involvement so that young people know they have places to go and activities to be engaged in that are healthy activities…as opposed to the opposite.”

And one of the keys to the solution is starting while the kids are young.

“When you’re active, you don’t have to worry about anything else like stealing cars or anything,” said Ke’niya Brumadge, a 14-year-old John Hopkins Middle School student.

Brumadge wants to follow in her mother’s footsteps and become a nurse. Programs like Teen Arts, Sports and Cultural Opportunities (TASCO) are helping her follow those dreams.

“Coming to camp keeps kids out of trouble,” said TASCO Youth Development Coordinator Danah Watkins.

The camp provides before and after school activities that can help keep kids on the right path.

“You give them reasons to want to come back,” said Watkins. “Like ‘Oh we had so much fun at camp’, or ‘Can’t wait until tomorrow, we’re gonna do this and that’. Give them something to look forward to. Otherwise, they just come and they’re like ‘Oh this is so boring’. If they’re interested in coming back, if you make it fun for them to come back, then they’ll always wanna come.”

Healthier alternatives can lead to better outcomes for many of these teenagers.

“I just want to help people,” said Brumadge about why she wants to be a nurse.

A valiant goal, and one these leaders hope will be more achievable with these types of programs.