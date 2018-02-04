Upset bowling alley owner changes theme of Super Bowl event

By Published:
Ray Steadmon, an Army veteran and the owner of Coloma Lanes in Coloma, Mich., poses for a photo at the bowling alley in Coloma. Steadmon, who always turns the Super Bowl into a bowling party in a small Michigan town, is changing the theme this year as his own protest against the NFL’s protesting players. (Mark Bugnaski/Kalamazoo Gazette-MLive Media Group via AP)

COLOMA, Mich. (AP) — An Army veteran who always turns the Super Bowl into a bowling party in a small Michigan town is changing the theme this year as his own protest against the NFL’s protesting players.

Ray Steadmon owns Coloma Lanes in Coloma in southwestern Michigan. He’s encouraging bowlers who sign up for his Stars and Stripes tournament to wear patriotic clothes instead of their favorite NFL shirts. Teams will have names such as Seals, Paratroopers and Rangers.

Steadmon tells the Kalamazoo Gazette that he’s a “huge NFL football fan,” but he’s upset over players who didn’t stand during the national anthem. Steadmon doesn’t mind protests. But the 60-year-old draws a line at the anthem.

He’s been holding Super Bowl bowling parties for about 30 years. Dan Gulliver, a regular participant, says he supports Steadmon and “whatever he comes up with.”

