Tampa mom recovering after Amtrak train crash, derailment in South Carolina

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — News Channel 8 has confirmed that a woman from Tampa was on the Amtrak train that collided with a CSX train early Sunday morning in South Carolina.

Two Amtrak workers were killed and more than 110 people were injured when the Amtrak train traveling from New York to Miami slammed into the freight train parked on a side track.

One passenger who was injured and taken to the hospital, 57-year-old Lynn Winston, was traveling home to Tampa after spending time with her daughters in New York and New Jersey.

She tells us she is still in the hospital, but will be released soon

Winston says she was in the sleeper car and had just woken up to use the bathroom when the crash happened. She says the impact knocked her to the floor.

“I couldn’t believe it and then I was half asleep, and I was like ‘Am I dreaming? Did this just happen?'” she said. “I opened up my door to look outside to see what happened and everybody came out of their rooms and the Amtrak personnel was running back and forth saying ‘Everybody be calm, we may have to evacuate.'”

Winston says due to pain in her leg, she had to be helped off the train.

“There was no way I could have gotten off that train, my knee was hurting too bad,” she said.

Once she is released from the hospital, Winston says she will have to figure out how to get home to Tampa.

