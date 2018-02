(WESH) – Kylie Jenner has given birth to a baby girl.

The celebrity shared details Sunday, saying her child arrived Feb. 1.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” she said in a statement, adding that “my pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.”

She also posted a nearly 12-minute video about “the last 9 months,” titled, “To Our Daughter.”

here’s a little glimpse of the last 9 months.. ♥️ https://t.co/dkRKkcxwsS — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 4, 2018

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: