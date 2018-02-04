Riverview man accused of stalking Lana Del Rey refuses lawyer, being held on no bond

By Published: Updated:

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — A Riverview man is being held with no bond after police say he was stalking and possibly planned to kidnap singer Lana Del Rey in Orlando.

Michael Hunt, 43, was arrested outside the Amway Center in Orlando on Friday with two concert tickets for Lana Del Rey and a knife with a three-inch blade.

According to the arrest affidavit, Hunt has 61 felony convictions, from drugs to violent crimes. 

Hunt was in court Sunday for his first appearance. He refused a lawyer, saying only he would speak for himself.

Hunt was animated and even laughed at the prosecutor as she read Facebook posts of his aloud to the courtroom.

Quoting one of his posts from Jan. 29 of this year, the prosecutor read, “Our queen forever in both worlds, I love you so much, Lana. I can’t wait to be back in your arms in a few days, baby. I hear you singing. I miss you, baby. I miss you so much, baby.”

According to the affidavit, it was Hunt’s posts on social media that led someone to contact police.

The prosecutor said in court that Lana Del Rey was shown the posts and was in fear because of it.

8 On Your Side looked through Hunt’s Facebook and found that he made posts about the singer almost daily, and sometimes several times a day. He even has a Facebook live video where he talks about them being together.

“When me and Lana get together, um, I am probably going to finish out her tour with her, obviously. Dance and talk. Figure out what we are going to do within,” said Hunt on Facebook live on Jan. 31.

Hunt told the judge in court the social media posts were his.

He told the judge he was at the concert to show the signer pictures he drew of her.

“There is nothing in it that sounds derogatory or mean. Nothing that said I would harm anyone,” he said. “Did I want to see here? Yes! I admitted that to you. Do I care for her? Yes. Do I know her? No. I only know her through her songs.”

Hunt will be held on no bond.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s