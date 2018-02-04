Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen coming to Tampa’s Straz Center for Broadway series

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Straz Center for the Performing Arts has announced the 2018-2019 Bank of America Broadway at the Straz season, featuring Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton is a fan-favorite musical that’s taken the Broadway world by storm. It’s the story of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton told using hip-hop, jazz, rap and Broadway style.

Dear Evan Hansen recently won six Tony Awards as well as the 2018 Grammy Award for Best Musical. The show is described as a “deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it.”

The season also features a Broadway encore of Les Miserables.

The Broadway season kicks off in October 2018 and runs through June of 2019.

This is the season lineup:

The Play that Goes Wrong – Oct. 16 – 21, 2018

Hello, Dolly! – Dec. 4 – 9, 2018

Les Miserables – Jan 15 – 20, 2019

A Bronx Tale – Jan. 29 – Feb. 3, 2019

Hamilton – Feb. 12 – March 10, 2019

Dear Evan Hansen – April 9 – 14, 2019

Anastasia – May 7 – 12, 2019

Come From Away – June 4 – 9, 2019

Broadway at the Straz season ticket holders will get renewal notifications later this month and have to renew by March 12 to guarantee their seats. If you’re not a season ticket holder, you can sign up now. For more information, visit the Straz Center website or call (813) 229-7827.

Individual show tickets will go on sale at a later date that has not yet been announced.