Countdown to the Big Game: Eagles vs. Patriots; Puppy Bowl lineup from Tampa Bay; The best commercials

TODAY’S FORECAST:

We’re expecting a 70 percent chance of showers and a few storms for the afternoon and evening with highs in the 70s. Meanwhile, Minneapolis is expecting the coldest Super Bowl on record with temperatures that won’t even break 10 degrees. Full Storm Team 8 forecast here.

COUNTING DOWN TO THE BIG GAME:

THE BIG GAME ADS:

You can watch Super Bowl 52 tonight on News Channel 8. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.