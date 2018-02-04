At least 2 dead, 50 injured after Amtrak train collides with freight train

CAYCE, S.C. (WFLA) — Authorities say an Amtrak train collided with a freight train in South Carolina early Sunday morning, leaving at least two people dead.

Amtrak says its train was traveling between New York and Miami when it collided with a CSX freight train in Cayce, just outside of Columbia.

The crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. Eight crew members were on the Amtrak train along with 139 passengers.

Amtrak says its train’s lead engine and some of the passenger cars derailed.

The Lexington Sheriff confirmed two deaths and said more than 50 others were injured in the crash.

Amtrak released this statement:

Amtrak Train 91, operating between New York and Miami, came in contact with a CSX freight train at around 2:35 a.m. ET in Cayce, South Carolina. The lead engine derailed, as well as some passenger cars. There were 8 crew members and approximately 139 passengers, with injuries reported. People who have questions about passengers on the train can contact us at 800-523-9101. Local authorities are on the scene responding. More information will be provided as available.”

