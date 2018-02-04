Arrest made in shooting of woman who was identified by tattoos

(WESH) – A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman in Pine Hills over the weekend.

Felix Borbon, 21, is charged with first-degree murder, grand theft auto, tampering with evidence, and arson, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators believe Borbon and the victim, Marie Guth, 29, knew each other and were on their way to settle an ongoing dispute with others.

It’s unclear why Borbon allegedly shot Guth.

As deputies escorted Borbon to jail, he proclaimed his innocence.

“I didn’t do s**t. Going to trial. F*** you,” Borbon said.

Investigators believe Borbon shot Guth Sunday morning, leaving her to die.

Last Monday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of Guth’s tattoos in hopes that someone would be able to identify her.

The sheriff’s office felony squad and U.S. Marshals said they determined Borbon was their suspect a few days ago, and made the arrest within just three days of the murder.

Borbon served time from 2013 to 2016 in the Osceola County Jail for child abuse and aggravated assault. Deputies said he also has a criminal record outside of Florida.

