Woman kidnapped at Florida gas station found safe, police say; accused kidnapper sought

PORT ORANGE, Fla. —Police in Port Orange located a missing woman they said was kidnapped at a gas station.

Police said they were called just before 6 p.m. Thursday to the Spruce Creek Shell gas station on Taylor Branch Road.

Investigators said the victim, Damoya Davis, 22, of Port Orange, and suspected kidnapper, Karon Watson, 32, of Daytona Beach, arrived at the gas station together, but the victim removed several bags from the 2017 white Toyota Camry they arrived in and entered the store alone.

Witnesses said that she was on the phone arranging for someone to pick her up, according to police.

Authorities said Watson drove away, but returned a few minutes later and yelled for her to get into the car.

The victim refused and remained inside the store, but Watson allegedly entered the store and forced her outside.

Once outside, Davis allegedly began walking away, but Watson grabbed her again and began dragging her toward the vehicle, officials said. The victim was actively resisting as she was pulled toward the car.

Watson forced Davis into the car and drove away, police said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: