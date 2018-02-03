Woman kidnapped at Florida gas station found safe, police say; accused kidnapper sought

WESH Published:

PORT ORANGE, Fla. —Police in Port Orange located a missing woman they said was kidnapped at a gas station.

Police said they were called just before 6 p.m. Thursday to the Spruce Creek Shell gas station on Taylor Branch Road.

Investigators said the victim, Damoya Davis, 22, of Port Orange, and suspected kidnapper, Karon Watson, 32, of Daytona Beach, arrived at the gas station together, but the victim removed several bags from the 2017 white Toyota Camry they arrived in and entered the store alone.

Witnesses said that she was on the phone arranging for someone to pick her up, according to police.

Authorities said Watson drove away, but returned a few minutes later and yelled for her to get into the car.

The victim refused and remained inside the store, but Watson allegedly entered the store and forced her outside.

Once outside, Davis allegedly began walking away, but Watson grabbed her again and began dragging her toward the vehicle, officials said. The victim was actively resisting as she was pulled toward the car.

Watson forced Davis into the car and drove away, police said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:  

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s