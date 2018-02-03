Wildlife refuge in Florida sets traps for invasive pythons

By Published:
Florida Fish and Conservation Commission (FWC) photo
File photo from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC)

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) – A federal wildlife refuge in Florida is setting traps for pythons to protect against the voracious invasive snake.

Burmese pythons have infested Everglades National Park. In a Palm Beach Post report, officials said no pythons have been spotted farther north in the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge. But the refuge’s managers aren’t taking any chances.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife biologist Rebekah Gibble said the refuge is “working feverishly to develop other methods of control” to prevent pythons from moving in.

Five-foot-long (1.5-meter-long) traps patented by the U.S. Department of Agriculture are being placed at the refuge’s southern perimeter. Employees bait and check the traps daily, while trail cameras monitor wildlife movement and interest.

Gibble says refuge managers hope the traps will be “a way for cost-effective python control.”

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s