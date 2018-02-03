TV crew pleads not guilty in fake-bomb threat at airport

By Published:
A traveler looks at an information board as officials, far right, stand guard at Newark Liberty International Airport, Wednesday, June 29, 2016, in Newark, N.J. Following the Istanbul terrorist attack on Tuesday, travel experts say still take that vacation but always be valiant about surroundings. A few key tricks can help to make the trip safer. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Nine members of a television crew have pleaded not guilty to creating a false public alarm and other counts after one of their devices prompted a fake-bomb alert at one of the New York area’s three major airports.

They entered their pleas Friday during their initial court appearance. They are also charged with interference with transportation and conspiracy.

The creators of a CNBC reality show “Staten Island Hustle” have said the crew was shooting an episode about a vacuum device used to compress luggage when it prompted the alert Jan. 18 at Newark Liberty International Airport.

The Transportation Security Administration had believed the device was a fake bomb. It says parts of the gadget were “indicators of an improvised explosive device.”

“Staten Island Hustle” documents a group of investors searching for unconventional products.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:  

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s