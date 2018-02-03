Tampa students help organize run to raise money for Meals on Wheels

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Dozens of people hit the pavement Saturday to support Meals on Wheels of Tampa.

Meals On Wheels has served homebound individuals and seniors in Tampa since 1975.

On Saturday the charity held a 5K & 1-Mile Fun Run Music Fest. The music festival is an annual event, but this is the first year of the run and walk. It was thought up by a high school leadership board.

Organizers tell us the teens saw how some of the homebound patients were unprepared during Hurricane Irma, and wanted to help.

“It took many months of planning, meetings, conference calls,” said Karina Barcenas, a member of the high school leadership board.

“They are raising this money to be able to provide a flashlight and radio to all 850 seniors and disabled neighbors that we serve,” said Meals on Wheels of Tampa Director of Programs and Partners Lauren Vance.

“It feels great because now you know when the hurricane comes they have something and are now prepared,” said Bo Blair, a member of the high school leadership board.

More than 200 people signed up for the run/walk hosted at Tampa Prep Saturday.

You can learn more about Meals on Wheels of Tampa on the organization’s website.

