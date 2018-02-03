Ryan tweets about a $1.50 paycheck boost, then deletes it

Paul Ryan
FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017 file photo, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., speaks during a news conference after the passage of a sweeping $1.2 trillion spending bill to fund the government, at the Capitol in Washington. The House is on track to backing President Donald Trump's request for billions more in disaster aid, $16 billion to pay flood insurance claims and emergency funding to help the cash-strapped government of Puerto Rico stay afloat. Ryan is traveling to Puerto Rico on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Paul Ryan has highlighted on Twitter a school secretary benefiting from the Republican tax overhaul, then deleted the tweet after online criticism that he is cheering an increase of $1.50 a week.

The Associated Press reported on Thursday that changes in tax withholding were sparking bigger paychecks, citing as one example Julia Ketchum of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, whose check went up $1.50 a week.

Ryan on Saturday posted a Tweet noting the secretary’s increase and linking to the AP story. He has posted several other examples of worker pay increases and bonuses since the overhaul, some as much as $1,000.

Ryan’s spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

