Riverview man arrested after threatening to kidnap Lana del Rey, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – A Riverview man is behind bars after police say he threatened to kidnap pop singer Lana Del Rey at her concert in Orlando Friday.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Friday, police located 43-year-old Michael Shawn Hunt a couple hundred feet from the Amway Center, where the singer, whose real name is Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, was set to perform and took him into custody. Police said he was in possession of concert tickets and a knife.

Police said they received a tip from a caller who said Hunt shared posts on social media “cryptic and threatening” in nature toward Grant. In the posts, Hunt professed his love for the singer and his intent to be with her.

“I want to see my queen on Friday and from that day forward our decisions will be as one,” Hunt wrote on Jan. 30.

