Rep. Crist to hold public meeting on ‘epidemic’ of teens stealing cars in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — On Saturday, U.S. Representative Charlie Crist (D – St. Petersburg) will meet with community leaders, parents and teenagers to try and find a solution for the growing problem of teens stealing cars in Pinellas County.

The Pinellas County Sheriff has called this issue an epidemic.

Crist will also sit down with non-profit and community leaders for a panel discussion on how to get young people more engaged.

This comes after local, county and state leaders met over the summer with parents and teens to try and identify why this is happening.

“The takeaway from our meeting last summer was that kids are hungry for programs aimed at their interests. It was also clear we need to do a better job letting them know what’s currently available. With that in mind, our office will be hosting a local youth program expo this Saturday,” said Crist. “It will bring together non-profits working with at-risk youth, so they can share information on what’s being offered to children, their parents, and community leaders. I’m hopeful it might also lead to some synergy and partnerships between the organizations participating.”

The event Saturday is free and open to the public. It will be held at the Childs Park Recreation and Fitness Center in St. Petersburg from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Teen vehicle thefts have been a problem in Pinellas County for months now.

On Feb. 1, four teenagers were arrested after police say they tried to hit officers with a minivan they had stolen in St. Petersburg.

Last August, three teens with lengthy criminal records died in a crash in Palm Harbor while playing a game of “cat and mouse” in two stolen vehicles. In a news conference after the crash, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri described the incident as “an unfortunate continuation of the epidemic of juveniles engaging in the deadly game of auto burglary and auto thefts.”

Back in March of 2016, three teenage girls were found dead inside a car that drove into a St. Pete pond. All three girls had criminal histories which included grand theft auto.