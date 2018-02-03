Police search for missing 71-year-old Largo woman with dementia

Published:

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – The Largo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 71-year-old woman with dementia.

Carol Albers was last seen at The Barrington assisted living facility at 901 Seminole Blvd.

Albers is described as a 5 feet 1 inch white female with gray hair and brown eyes, weighing approximately 150 pounds.

She was wearing a blue shirt, gray shorts, and slip-on tennis shoes before she disappeared.

Albers suffers from dementia, is hearing and learning disabled and walks with a limp.

Police said Albers is on foot and has no relatives in Florida,

Police were unable to provide a photo of Albers.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Largo Police Department at 727-587-6730 immediately.

