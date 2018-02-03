Pampered pups feast before Mardi Gras appearance

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WFLA/WDSU) – The annual royal luncheon as held on Friday for the king and queen of Barkus.

Dressed in regal garments, His Majesty ZZVI, King Baker Williamson and Her Majesty XXVI, Queen Luna Settoon on the Krewe of Barkus had their traditional lunch before Mardi Gras on Feb. 13.

The royals were served a customary meal of lamb chops.

The Krewe of Barkus will parade in New Orleans on Sunday through the French Quarter for a “pre-pawty.”

All proceeds from the party benefit animal organizations in New Orleans and the Gulf South area.

