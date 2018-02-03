High school coach in hot water over photo of team with middle fingers up

ROCKWALL, Texas (WFLA) — A high school soccer coach in Texas has been placed on leave after a team photo surfaced that some are calling offensive.

The photo shows Marco Duran, the varsity girls soccer coach at Rockwall Heath High School, and his team posing with their middle fingers up.

“Even if the kids are 18, that should not be happening in school at all,” one parent, Todd Christian, said. “I believe the man should be fired on the spot.”

Coach Duran, who is also a sign language teacher, is now on paid leave per district policy. According to the school’s website, he has been a coach and a teacher for 16 years.

“I would have to say looking at the photo and looking at the man smiling he absolutely had to not be using judgment,” Christian said.

Many parents agree with Christian, saying they’re upset about the picture. And even the parents who said it was much ado about nothing admitted they questioned the coach’s judgment.

“Because of course, social media, everybody sees everything,” parent Ashanti Wright said. “All it takes is one post and it’s gone everywhere. Obviously, he didn’t care enough about his job or his students to not let them post something like that.”

Others weighed in on social media, according to CNN affiliate KTVT, and defended the coach saying he photobombed the picture and didn’t know what the girls were doing with their hands.

The school says it’s also taken action against the students in the photo, but did not say what the action was.