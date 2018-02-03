Eagles, Patriots super fans get four-legged friends ready for 2018’s Big Game

By Published: Updated:
(@bradyandtuukka and @myphiladeagles on Instagram)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Eagles and Patriots fans are hard at work preparing for the big game on Feb. 4, so much so that even their pets are getting into the spirit!

As we wait for kickoff, WFLA’s Daisy Ruth connected with Instagram fans from across the country to see just which team has the cutest four-legged friends.

From chocolate labs to pit bulls, fans are posting their adorable animals with footballs, signs and even dressing them up!

Check out some of our favorites from Instagram below. You can see all the adorable photos by clicking the video above! Which one is your favorite?

(@shadys_page)
(@powerpupboyz)
(@beasts_of_suburbia)
(@itslolaandninja)

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s