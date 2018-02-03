Deputies believe roommate brutally attacked Manatee woman before committing suicide

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies believe an individual in Ellenton attacked their roommate and then committed suicide this weekend.

Around 8:50 a.m. Saturday, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office responded to Tidevue Estates MHP, 1000 Block 41st Ave E. after a resident there was found bleeding.

The victim, later identified as 63-year-old Marla Lindsay had suffered injuries to her upper body, which may have been related to an altercation with her roommate. Lindsay was transported to a nearby hospital. Her current condition is unknown.

Deputies said Lindsay’s roommate was found dead Saturday morning of an apparent suicide just several blocks away from their home. The roommate’s name has not been released at this time.

Deputies believe the roommate may have hurt Lindsay before taking their life.

The investigation is ongoing.

No further details are immediately available.

