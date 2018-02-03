Deaths of Apollo Beach couple ruled murder-suicide

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies said the deaths of an Apollo Beach couple found shot inside their home Friday have been ruled a murder-suicide,

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of gunshots at 1022 Spindle Palm Way.

Upon arrival to the home, deputies found the bodies of 61-year-old Miroslaw Rosa and his wife, 47-year-old Beata Rosa.

Deputies said Miroslaw Rosa shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself.

The couple was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other suspects are sought in this matter.