Caught on camera: Porch pirate strikes in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – A package was stolen from a home in Pinebrook Estates neighborhood of Pinellas Park by someone who may have been canvassing the area, and the entire ordeal was captured on video.

Jeff Nuce, the homeowner said a stranger drove past his house multiple times before parking his car in the driveway.

“This is basically him pulling in here and just getting out like he lives here,” said Nuce when he showed us the video.

The culprit spotted a box sitting outside of the home. Video shows him get out of his car, leave the car door open and casually walk to the front door.

“There he goes. He got everything he needed apparently,” said Nuce.

Nuce was expecting a package from Amazon on Friday night, but the strange man got to it first.

“It was one of those things where you see it on TV all the time and you are just thinking to yourself this is not happening to me,” says Nuce. “I got porch-pirated. That is what they call it I guess.”

But the jokes on the suspect, Nuce said. “The funny thing about it is he actually got away with a couple of bags of zip ties and a couple of bags of little key rings that you put on your keys.”

The items cost Nuce about $30. He planned to use them to secure a baseball net at a local high school.

“I have signs. I have cameras up. I have everything telling them this is probably not the house you want to hit,” said Nuce.

Fortunately, Amazon is refilling his order, but Nuce is no longer having packages delivered to his home.

“I own my own business so I have a UPS box but I also heard the gas stations now have the boxes where Amazon stuff can be delivered,” said Nuce. “You can go directly to the UPS store and pick it up there [too].”

He reported the incident to the Pinellas Park Police Department.

