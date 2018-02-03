Bradenton 12-year-old reported missing by family

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a Bradenton boy reported missing by his father.

According to deputies, 12-year-old Leonel Corona’s father dropped him off at Astro Skate on 3rd Street West around 8:30 Friday night.

When his father returned around 11 p.m. to pick him up, he was told Leonel left with a friend. Leonel’s family also suspected the 12-year-old went to his girlfriend’s house.

Authorities checked both leads but did not find Leonel.

He is described as 5’3″ and about 80 pounds with hair styled in a Mohawk. He was last seen wearing a green shirt, black jacket and khaki pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call (941) 747-3011.

