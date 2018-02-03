2 killed in Town ‘n’ Country crash involving Freightliner

By Published:

TOWN ‘N’ COUNTRY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies say two people are dead following a crash involving a Freightliner tractor in Hillsborough County.

The crash happened Friday morning on Sheldon Road near Mohr Road in the Town ‘n’ Country area.

Investigators say the driver of the Freightliner was stopped in the left lane of Sheldon Road, and was waiting to back up into a driveway when a 2012 Kia Rio slammed into the back of the trailer.

The driver of the Kia, 38-year-old Samuel Thomas of Lakeland, was taken to St. Joseph’s Main Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The woman sitting in the front passenger seat of the Kia, 70-year-old Juanita Paulino of Tampa, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A backseat passenger, Christino Paulino, was taken to the hospital with injuries that deputies say are not life-threatening.

The Freightliner involved in the crash is owned by Quirch Foods Company in Medley, Florida.

Deputies say no charges have been filed at this time pending further investigation.

