WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) – A business owner was arrested on Thursday for illegally running a massage parlor.

According to the Pasco sheriff’s office, Shu Ying Ma was arrested for not having a Florida massage establishment license for her business, Ying Yang Relaxation LLC.

The health department made the discovery at the location at 26314 Wesley Chapel Boulevard.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: