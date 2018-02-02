VIDEO: New Zealand swimmers have close encounter with 2 orca whales

WAIHEKE ISLAND, New Zealand (WFLA) – A New Zealand man caught a close call between local children and two orca whales on video.

The video was filmed on Waiheke Island, where Creed Pierce was watching the whales swim.

He noticed local children swimming in the path of the whales, and those in the video can be heard yelling for the kids to stay still.

Thankfully, the orcas passed with seemingly little interest in the swimmers.

“That’s a lifetime experience for ya,” someone can be heard saying in the video as the whales passed.

Creed said the island is part of Auckland City, which is very busy during the summer.

