United joins Delta in tightening rules for comfort animals

By Published: Updated:
AP Photo/Mel Evans, File

DALLAS (AP) – United Airlines wants to see more paperwork before passengers fly with an emotional-support animal – and don’t even try to bring a peacock on board.

The airline announced Thursday that it will tighten rules starting March 1. The changes are similar to those coming at Delta.

United says owners will have to confirm that their animal is trained to behave in public, and they’ll need a vaccination form signed by a veterinarian. The vet will have to vouch that the animal isn’t a health or safety threat to other people.

The airline says the number of comfort animals has jumped 75 percent in the last year and there has been a big increase in animal-related incidents. United got headlines recently for banning a passenger with a peacock.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s