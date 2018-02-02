The Puppy Bowl

Published:

Television’s original adoption extravaganza is back and furrier than ever as the world’s cutest sporting event and will be returning to Animal Planet for PUPPY BOWL XIV February 2018, with two hours of fuzzy faces, sloppy kisses and puppy penalties.

Don’t miss the ultimate “Tail”gating experience with the PUPPY BOWL PRE-GAME SHOW, featuring aww-nalysis and cuddly commentary from sports correspondents including the infamous Rodt Weiler. PUPPY BOWL XIV will kick off at GEICO Stadium.

Puppy Bowl XIII’s PEDIGREE(R) Starting Lineup featured 39 puppies who competed for the individual BISSELL(R) MVP (Most Valuable Puppy) by scoring the most touchdowns with dog-approved toys by Petco. For the seventh year in a row, America’s favorite “Rufferee,” Dan Schachner, returned to call the puppy penalties, furry fumbles and terrier touchdowns. Award-winning animal advocate and television correspondent Jill Rappaport introduced the Subaru Pup Close and Personal segments that highlighted some of the heartwarming stories of the adorable athletes.

