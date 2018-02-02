Check out “The Glass Menagerie” at freeFall Theatre Company in St. Petersburg.

Amanda Wingfield dwells in memories of her idealized youth, when she entertained gentleman callers who, according to her, rivaled over her hand in marriage. With a smothering love for her children, she has driven Tom into a fantasy world of his own where he escapes into movies and solitude, wandering the midnight streets of St. Louis. His physically and emotionally fragile sister Laura escapes into her collection of small glass animals.

This pressure cooker is released when Tom invites an acquaintance over for dinner. Amanda immediately maneuvers, seeing him as a possible husband for Laura. Will salvation for all three come from this fateful dinner with Laura’s very own gentleman caller? Or will the delicate world they’ve built around each other come toppling down?