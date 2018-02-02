Super Bowl tailgate recipes

There is still time to make these delicious recipes in time for the Super Bowl!

SEGMENT: Dr. BBQ’s Recipes.

What’s a tailgate without some BBQ? The Doctor is in, Dr. BBQ that is. Ray Lampe joined us on The Big Game Tailgate with his recipe for chicken wing with white sauce. We moved on to his ribs with orange chipotle sauce. These recipes will be sure to impress your guests.

Dr. BBQ dreamed up the ultimate snack stadium equipped with drinks, appetizers, and desserts for everybody attending the tailgate. He completed the stadium with is smokin’ chili.

Dr. BBQ’s Smokin’ Chili

By Ray Lampe, Dr. BBQ

¼ cup olive oil

1 large yellow onion, chopped

1 large green pepper seeded and chopped

1 or 2 Jalapenos, finely chopped

4 cloves garlic crushed

1/3 cup chili powder

2 tablespoons ground cumin

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 teaspoon cayenne, optional

4 cups diced smoked beef

1 twenty eight ounce can/box diced tomatoes

1 quart beef broth

1 cup barbecue sauce

2 fifteen ounce can of kidney beans, drained

Preheat a Dutch oven over medium heat. Add the oil. Add the onion and green pepper and cook until soft. Add the garlic and jalapenos and cook a few more minutes. Add the tomatoes, broth, barbecue sauce, chili powder, cumin, brown sugar and pepper. Mix well and bring to a simmer. Add the meat. And mix. Cover and simmer for about an hopur until the meat is tender. Check for salt and add if needed.

Makes about 10 servings

Grilled Chicken Wings with Dr. BBQ’s Alabama White Sauce

By Ray Lampe, Dr. BBQ

10 fresh whole chicken wings

Dry Rub as needed

Dr. BBQ’s Alabama White Sauce (Recipe below)

With a sharp knife cut the tips off the chicken wings and save the tips for stock. Slash the inside of the wing joint to help them cook more evenly, but don’t cut them all the way through. Sprinkle liberally with Dry Rub. Prepare the grill direct at medium heat. Grill the wings turning often for about 25 minutes. The wings are done when they are nicely browned and the juices run clear. Remove the wings to a platter. You may serve the wings whole but if you’d prefer to serve them in individual segments, cut them apart now. In a small saucepan over medium heat warm the white sauce stirring often just until well blended. Transfer the wings to a large bowl. Pour the sauce over the wings. Toss to coat well. Transfer to a platter to serve.

Makes 10 servings

Dr. BBQ’s Alabama White Sauce

1 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup white vinegar

1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon prepared horseradish

Combine all ingredients in a bowl, mix well, and refrigerate.

Yield: About 1 and 1/2 cups

St. Louis Cut Ribs with Orange Chipotle Barbecue Sauce

From “Slow Fire” by Ray Lampe, Dr. BBQ and published by Chronicle Books

2 slabs of St. Louis cut pork ribs, about 2 and ½ pounds each

Barbecue Rub #67 as needed

One batch Orange Chipotle Barbecue Sauce

Prepare your cooker to cook indirect at 235° using medium apple wood smoke for flavor. Peel the membrane off the back of the ribs and trim any excess fat. Season the ribs liberally on both sides with the barbecue rub. Place in the smoker meat side up and cook for 2 hours. Flip the ribs to cook meat side down and cook for 45 minutes. Divide the sauce in half into two bowls. Reserve one for serving. Lay out two big double sheets of heavy duty aluminum foil on the counter. Remove the ribs from the cooker and place one on each piece of foil meat side up. Brush the top of the ribs heavily with the barbecue sauce. Close up the rib packages pressing out as much air as possible. Do not seal the packages tightly. They need to breathe a little. Return to the cooker for 30 minutes. Open the package and check for doneness by poking a toothpick down into the meat. It should slide in and out very easily. If you want the ribs more tender, just wrap them back up and cook a little longer. When they’re as you like them, remove from the heat and let rest in the foil for at least 10 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board and cut each rib individually. Transfer to a platter to serve.

Makes 4 to 6 servings

Barbecue Rub # 67

From “Slow Fire” by Ray Lampe, Dr. BBQ and published by Chronicle Books

½ cup Sugar In The Raw

½ cup Kosher salt

3 tablespoons chili powder

3 tablespoons paprika

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon lemon pepper

½ teaspoon ground coffee

¼ teaspoon cayenne

Combine all the ingredients in a medium bowl and mix well. May be stored in an airtight container in a cool place for up to six months. Makes about 1 and ½ cups

Orange Chipotle Barbecue Sauce

From “Slow Fire” by Ray Lampe, Dr. BBQ and published by Chronicle Books

1 and ½ cups orange juice

1 and ½ cups tomato sauce

2 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon chipotle puree *see note

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon cumin

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

In a small saucepan over medium heat combine the orange juice and tomato sauce. Bring to a simmer and cook for about 15 minutes until reduced by one third. Add the honey, chipotle puree, salt, pepper, cumin, onion powder, and garlic powder. Mix well. Return to a simmer and cook 10 minutes until the flavors have combined and the sauce has thickened. Add a little more orange juice if it gets too thick.

*To make chipotle puree put a can of chipotles in adobo in a blender and blend on medium speed for 1-2 minutes until fully pureed. Use in sauces and stews.

Makes about 2 cups

SEGMENT: Philadelphia vs New England Sandwich-off

We all know that Philadelphia and New England reigns supreme in football but who takes home the culinary trophy? We called up our friend, private chef and Masterchef contestant, Danny Flores. Danny pitted the classic New England lobster roll against the classic Philadelphia Pork sandwich. Who is the champion? Cyndi and Jerry will be the judge.

Recipe

Tail and claw meat from 4 fresh lobsters, 4 lbs. total

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1/2 cup finely diced celery stalks

2 tablespoons finely minced chives

Juice of 1 lemon

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 lb. of unsalted butter

8 Top-split hot dog buns

Butter lettuce

1 shallot diced

2 cloves of garlic

Melt 4 tbs. of butter in frying pan at medium low heat. Toast sides of hot dog buns. Set aside. In medium sauce pan, melt remaining butter under low heat. Add shallot and crushed garlic cloves. Add lobster tails and claws to butter. Poach tails for 4-5 mins, and claws for 2-3 mins. Do not overcook the lobster. Season lobster with salt and pepper. Cool lobster down in fridge. Dice lobster meat into ½ inch pieces. Mix together with mayo, celery, chive, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Line bottom of buns with shredded lettuce. Top with lobster meat mixture.

For the Roast Pork:

One 3-pound pork butt roast

¼ cup kosher salt

2 tablespoons black pepper

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

2 tablespoons minced rosemary, divided

1 tablespoon thyme leaves

2 tablespoons fennel seeds

½ tablespoon red pepper flakes

2 tablespoons minced garlic

For the Broccoli Rabe:

3 tablespoons olive oil

3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

½ tablespoon red pepper flakes

1½ pounds broccoli rabe, woody ends trimmed and discarded, stems halved lengthwise

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Kosher salt, to taste

For the Sandwich:

4 semolina hero rolls with sesame seeds

8 ounces sliced extra sharp provolone cheese

Pork roast, thinly sliced

Broccoli rabe

Make the roast pork: Place the pork roast on a large rimmed plate or parchment-lined sheet pan. In a medium bowl, stir together the salt, pepper, sugar, rosemary, thyme, fennel seeds, garlic, and red pepper flakes. Cover the pork roast with the seasoning, twine together, and then wrap pork in plastic and refrigerate overnight. Preheat the oven to 450°. Remove plastic wrap from pork. Place pork in a roasting pan and roast fat side up until the pork begins to get color, 15 minutes, then reduce the temperature to 275°. Add your wine and stock to the roasting pan. Continue to cook until it has reached an internal temperature of 140°, 1.5 hours more. Remove the pork from the oven and let cool completely before slicing thinly. Transfer juices from roasting pan to a sauce pan and reduce for 30 mins under medium/medium low heat. Set aside for sandwich. Make the broccoli rabe: In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the garlic and cook until the edges begin to turn golden, 1 minute, then add the red pepper flakes and cook until fragrant, 30 seconds. Add the broccoli rabe and sauté until vibrant green and tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the lemon juice, then season with salt. Keep warm. Assemble the sandwich: Preheat the oven to 450°. Slice the rolls in half lengthwise and lay them open on a sheet pan. Divide the sliced provolone between the 4 bottom halves of the bread. Bake until the cheese has melted and the bread is toasted, 5 minutes. Assemble sandwiches by piling sliced pork on top of cheese, followed by the broccoli rabe. Top with the reduced pork jus. Affix the top halves of the bread, then slice in half and serve.

SEGMENT: Big Game Style

The style of attendees of The Big Game could be one note. It’s a sea of jerseys and t-shirts. Not-so says fashion stylist Tina Jackson. Tina knows her fashion, not only is she a celebrity fashion stylist, her husband is NFL MVP, Dexter Jackson. Join us as Tina gives us the latest looks to wear to your football celebration.

About Tina:

Tina Jackson is a wardrobe stylist and image consultant born and raised in Miami, Florida. She holds a bachelors degree in Information Science and English. She went on to work in Atlanta, Georgia for the Federal Library System. Her dream was to become a Lawyer. While there, she developed her creative talents in the fashion industry by volunteering for a local charity that helped teenage girls. The Charity put on Fashion Shows and helped the young girls develop positive self esteem. From then on her love and passion for helping women look and feel beautiful from the inside out grew larger. In 2004, She married Super Bowl MVP, Dexter Jackson. As her family grew larger, her enthusiasm to become an entrepreneur grew greater as well. Her and Dexter became parents to 4 beautiful girls. That was a sign that she needed to use her gift of inspiring girls and women in the beauty industry!

Back In 2007, Tina Jackson owned her own women’s clothing boutique. High Maintenance, with it’s cliché title, was actually birthed with a movement to help women create a style personal to each in an effortless way. “I’ve always believed that the best style is a reflection of all that you are. Being High Maintenance is not always about how much time one spends in the mirror, it could also be a positive description of how much time you spend on developing a style that reflects the best you. For how well we view ourselves is also how well we will be to the world!”

While owning High Maintenance Boutique, Tina started getting involved in the production of charitable fashion shows. Since then, she’s maintained her passion for using her talents as a means of giving back by helping to produce shows for Wine Women and Shoes, The Humane Society, Chillounge Night 2 years in a row, and the Children’s Dream Fund.

After the market crashed in 2010, Tina closed her boutique and devoted her time to personal shopping for her remaining clients. From there, her brand and company grew larger and more beneficial. She’s gained personal borrowing privileges from major department stores such as Nieman Marcus, Nordstrom, Saks, J Crew and Bloomingdales. Tina also has personal trusting relationships with many local and national boutiques and designers.

Her resume is huge and continues to grow which is such a blessing! She continues to produce fashion shows and editorials for many local, national, Internet, and upcoming magazines.

Some of the local ones include, DuPont Registry, Tampa Style, Parent Magazine, Mod Child, La Petite, etc. Mrs. Jackson also appears at least twice month on the NBC’s Network Talk Show, Daytime, as a style consultant and fashion representative.

Her personal clients include corporations such as Disney and Publix. Individuals such as actors, actresses, doctors, lawyers, models, photographers, singers, and many more. She has also styled in commercial settings. To name a few are Rowenta and SunCoast Credit Union.

SEGMENT: Homegating

Are You Ready for Some Football? Football Sundays are a weekend treasure and a perfect day to invite some friends over to join the excitement. Whether you are invested in the teams or not, here are some tips on how to throw a touchdown homegating bash everyone can enjoy!

Decor Table Cover: Use a new outdoor textured grass rug as a table cover for your table. You can purchase a 6’ x 8’ rug at Lowes for just $18. And, in the perspective of re-purposing and re-using items if you buy them, save it and then you can re-use it to set a gorgeous Spring Celebration or Easter table in just a couple of months! Or, you can use fun football themed décor like a throwaway football field tablecloth and flag décor denoting the yard lines. Just have fun with it! Table Design: I always love to play up the theme on a homegating table highlighting the teams who will be competing so I try to use accents that highlight their colors. Menu



Food

Taco Bar – Break out the crockpot for this super simple taco bar! Simply add boneless chicken breasts to the crockpot and cover with 1-2 double cans of mild enchilada sauce. Put it on high for 5 hours and then use a large spoon to shred the chicken. Put it on the warm setting during the party and guests can help themselves to make fresh tacos as they get hungry. Put out a stack of tortillas and bowls of shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapenos, onion and sour cream for guests to dress up their tacos. Nacho Bar – Using the same enchilada chicken, set out several bowls of different nacho chips like traditional corn, blue corn and Doritos for guests to add to a bowl and dress with the enchilada chicken and their favorite toppings! Pizza – Don’t discount ordering a few pizzas from your favorite pizza place. The goal is for you to spend time with your guests so don’t feel like you can’t take the easy route and order in pizza for your homegating party!



Gourmet Popcorn Bar – I loved the idea of decorating with the Referee Stripes so I found the greatest striped popcorn boxes in black and white and then add some striped boxes in your favorite team colors. Simply add the flavor seasonings and guests can grab their own box of popcorn and customize it with the seasonings they love! *Pro Tip: Borrow the spice racks from your kitchen and use them to create a bleacher effect to stack the popcorn boxes on for a cute and functional display. Soft Pretzels – these are easy to make or you can buy a box in the frozen section and warm them up then pair them with mustard and nacho cheese dipping sauces



Drinks I think it is always fun to incorporate food or drinks from the cities of the teams if you can! I suggest beers brewed in the team states plus a Rose or Riesling wine for easy afternoon drinking and a selection of non-alcoholic sodas. *Pro Tip: Add the drinks to a bucket filled with ice and then add a bit of water to the ice to chill the drinks faster!

DIY Photobooth and Custom Hashtag: (I am working on this one… I may or may not have it for the segment) Everyone loves posting fun photos on Facebook and Instagram so why not create your own photobooth and hashtag to go with your event! I simply used a rolling wardrobe rack and a white drapery panel with black streamers to create a Referee Backdrop There are fun downloadables online to use as photo props for guests to have fun with in their photos like the following: (The link to the ones I used are available for download on www.jamieo.co) Football Helmet Cutout, Football Cutout Game Time TV Cutout Foam Finger Cutout

SEGMENT: Tailgate Hacks

It takes a lot to organize a successful tailgate party. Don’t fret, Craig Renfro owner of Tailgater Magazine has some simple hacks.

carry-all crate for tongs, utensils, paper towels/napkins, plates, etc six-pack carton for carrying condiments – mustard, mayo, catsup, Tabasco, etc. freeze water bottles/liter soda bottles to use as “ice” in cooler hand washing station – empty water bottle/detergent bottle with spigot portable trash bag holder – bin that also serves as “dirty dish” holder after tailgate foil tray container – holds meat that you will cook, serves as ash dump for grill at end of tailgate

For more information and to get a digital copy of the magazine go to: https://tailgatermagazine.com/digital

SEGMENT: Tailgate-tini

No tailgate is complete without a cocktail. Mixologist, Eddie Pearce from EDGE Social Drinkery in Tampa created this tailgate inspired cocktail.

Tailgate-tini

Ingredients

.5oz vodka

.75oz canton ginger liquor

1.5oz blue berry/ginger purée

.5oz lemon juice

Topped with Sauvignon Blanc

Directions:

Mix all ingredients and shake. Enjoy responsibly.