Super Bowl Sunday spurs TV buying

(WFLA) – It’s like Black Friday all over again. That’s how some websites are describing the push to sell large screen TVs just in time for Super Bowl Sunday.

Lots of football fans are using the Super Bowl as an excuse to trade up to a bigger TV.

But before you get out your credit card, you should know about some “must have” features your new set should have.

“We’re really excited. Yeah, my kids can’t wait. They were real disappointed when we thought we were going to get it last night, so now we’re trying to get it for tomorrow,” said TV customer Gary Goz.

Goz is shopping for a new 4-K set for his movie room.

“Got to go as big as you can go. I think the jump from the 75’s to the 80, 85’s, it’s just way too much. I think this gets to the point that’s like, it’s big enough,” said Goz, as he eyed a new set.

There are key items to look for if a new TV is part of your Super Bowl plans.

“The quality of 4-K, in my view, is a really terrific quality considering the type of image quality that you’re gonna get out of the sports games you’re about to watch,” said Clearwater Best Buy Manager Tom Gray.

While no TV station broadcasts in 4-K, there is plenty of 4-K content out there.

Better sets will boost the Super Bowl picture and make it even better.

“It will take a 1080p high definition signal and it will enhance it to 4-K quality,” said Gray.

Before you buy, have a talk with a specialist about “refresh rate.” Faster is better.

Look for HDR, high dynamic range.

“It is the really terrific enhancement of the picture quality that will really bring out the vividness of the colors,” said Gray.

How big should you go? That depends on your room size, where people will sit and your budget. Deals are out there, so shop around.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: