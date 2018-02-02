Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: January 22 to January 27, 2018

The following Tampa Bay restaurants received the most violations during inspections conducted from January 22 to January 27, 2018.
Costas Restaurant at 521 Athens St. in Tarpon Springs, 30 violations
- An employee touched ready-to-eat food with their bare hands. Food was not being heated as a sole ingredient to 145 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Gyro meat was initially cooked longer than 60 minutes and was cooled prior to being fully cooked.
- Raw chicken was not properly separated from shell eggs inside the walk-in cooler.
Sunset Grill at 2328 Sunset Point Rd. in Clearwater, 41 violations
- An employee switched from working with raw food to ready-to-eat food without washing hands.
- Potentially hazardous food was thawed under water that was barely dripping.
- An omelet bowl that contained raw eggs was stored over ready-to-eat cut ham.
Eastern China Pearl LLC at 3313 Central Ave. in St. Petersburg, 38 violations
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: cut cabbage 48°F and cooked broccoli 52°F.
- Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found. Ten were found under the fryer and three were found under the sink.
- The interior of the reach-in cooler was soiled with an accumulation of food residue.
The Original Mama Maria’s Greek Cuisine at 503 N. Pinellas Ave. in Tarpon Springs, 32 violations
- Rodent rub marks were present along walls and ceilings.
- A cloth was used as a food-contact surface. It was left on the top of cut lettuce inside of the walk-in cooler.
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: salads at the make station and feta cheese.
Royal Indian Cuisine Bar & Grill at 11009 N. 56 St. in Temple Terrace, 29 violations
- Roach activity was present as evidenced by six live roaches found under the hand wash sink.
- Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food was prepared onsite and was held more than 24 hours without being properly dated mark.
- A buildup of food debris and soil residue was found on the equipment door handles.
One Family Korean Restaurant Inc. at 7030 W. Hillsborough Ave. in Tampa, 35 violations
- Pesticides and insecticides labeled for household use only was discovered near the front prep table.
- Ready-to-eat and potentially hazardous food was prepared onsite and held for more than 24 hours without being properly marked.
- Clean glasses, cups, bowls, plates, pots and pans were not stored in a protected manner.
Kara Lynn’s Kitchen at 421 Cleveland St. in Clearwater, 34 violations
- Raw eggs were stored over cooked potatoes in the reach in cooler.
- Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous cold food was prepared onsite and held for more than 24 hours without being properly marked. This included: noodles, eggs and chicken.
- There were live, small flying insects in the kitchen and food preparation area.
2 Alex’s at 7049 W. Waters Ave. in Tampa, 29 violations
- The food-contact surfaces were not sanitized after cleaning.
- A spray bottle containing toxic substance was not labeled.
- The employees could not access the hand-wash sink due to a garbage can blocking it.