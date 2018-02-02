Report: Hundreds of concertgoers turned away from Florida festival after county pulls permits

ST. CLOUD, Fla. (WFLA) – Will a failed music festival in Florida become as infamous as the Fyre Festival?

WESH-TV in Orlando reports hundreds of people who planned on attending a three-day concert in St. Cloud are being turned away from the Forever Florida campground/venue after the county pulled the permits for the concert.

A caller tells the affiliate some of the would-be concertgoers paid upwards of $600 to attend the event, and they can’t get in.

Now hundreds of cars are causing a major traffic backup near the campground on US 441.

