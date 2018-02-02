Purrr-fect team selected to compete in 2018 Kitten Bowl

(WFLA) — You’ve got to be kitten me right meow! Can you handle the cuteness?

America’s most adorable 4-legged fur balls will come together to paw the pigskin on Feb. 4.

The cuddly contenders are ready to purrr their way to victory during Hallmark Channel’s feline Super Bowl celebration.

Cat fanatics can tune in to the meowing match-up for the 2018 Kitten Bowl. And its all for a great cause. Every one of the baby kitties will be available for adoption.

The tiny felines will hopefully join the 13,000 other pets who found homes thanks to the Kitten Bowl and its adoption events.

Don’t forget to share your purrr-fect photos from your Kitten Bowl watch party come Sunday.

Meet the kittens of the 2018 Kitten Bowl!

