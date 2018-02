WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – The Winter Haven Police Department has made a desperate appeal to the public to help find a missing, endangered Winter Haven man.

Julio Padilla, 24, was last seen around 3:20 a.m. Friday morning riding a 2013 red Motofino scooter, similar to the one pictured.

Padilla was reported missing by his family. Given some concerning statements he recently made, his family is extremely concerned about his well-being.

If you know where he is, please call 911 immediately.