ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The St. Petersburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing, endangered woman.

La Burolinda Conver, 40, was last seen at Hard Rock Casino around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said she suffers from depression and other mental health issues and her family is concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the agency’s non-emergency line at 893-7780.