More than 50,000 expected at this weekend’s Monster Jam

El Toro Loco, photo credit Feld Entertainment

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — This weekend Monster Jam comes to Raymond James Stadium with a treat for the more than 50,000 fans going to the show.

Saturday’s show will feature two drivers who have called the Tampa Bay area home.

Becky McDonough drives El Toro Loco and she lived in Bradenton for a year.

Coty Saucier will be behind the wheel of Mutant and he lives in Dade City.

Both drivers have competed at Raymond James Stadium before.

Saucier won here in Tampa last year.

Monster Jam starts at 7 p.m. Saturday at Raymond James Stadium.

