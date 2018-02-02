More than 50,000 expected at this weekend’s Monster Jam

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — This weekend Monster Jam comes to Raymond James Stadium with a treat for the more than 50,000 fans going to the show.
Saturday’s show will feature two drivers who have called the Tampa Bay area home.
Becky McDonough drives El Toro Loco and she lived in Bradenton for a year.
Coty Saucier will be behind the wheel of Mutant and he lives in Dade City.
Both drivers have competed at Raymond James Stadium before.
Saucier won here in Tampa last year.
Monster Jam starts at 7 p.m. Saturday at Raymond James Stadium.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Experts: The one flu symptom you shouldn’t ignore
- Armed man robs poker room cashier at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tampa
- SHOCKING VIDEO: Victims’ father tries to attack sports doctor Larry Nassar
- Florida couple dies days apart from flu-like symptoms
- VIDEO: Sarasota High School employee fired over Snapchat video with teen
- Woman sold as sex slave on Tampa streets at age 10 helps others survive
- ‘A cesspool of funky flu’: Florida ER nurse goes on epic rant about flu season
- Actor Robert Wagner ‘person of interest’ in suspicious death of Natalie Wood