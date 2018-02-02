Men accused of stealing 15 guns in Riverview, AR-15 rifles among weapons missing

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) – Two men are accused of breaking into a storage unit at Extra Space Storage in Riverview and stealing guns, ammo, musical instruments and multiple personal items of the victim.

Deputies say Joshua Vining, 33, was driving the vehicle as he fled the scene with David Hajipour, 31, on Jan. 19.

The storage unit is located at 7018 Hwy. 301 in Riverview.

Deputies say they recovered 11 of the guns that were stolen but a handgun and two AR-15 rifles are still missing.

Hajipour was arrested on Jan. 19 at a home in Tampa, according to jail records. Deputies say a car was parked with some of the stolen items, including guns in plain view.

Deputies arrested Vining on Thursday near the Goodwill Brandon Superstore on E. Brandon Blvd. He had items that belonged to the victim including a computer monitor and keyboard, deputies say.

Vining is denying any involvement in the burglary or theft of the firearms, according to deputies.

