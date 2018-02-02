Man in wheelchair struck, killed by truck in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police say a man in a wheelchair was struck and killed by a truck in St. Petersburg Friday.

The incident occurred at 1st Ave North and 55th Street North just after 3:00 p.m.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the truck remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Traffic will be impacted for several hours as police investigate the incident. 1st Ave North is shut down between 54th Street North and 57th Street North until further notice.

No further details are available at this time.