Man in wheelchair struck, killed by truck in St. Pete

By Published:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police say a man in a wheelchair was struck and killed by a truck in St. Petersburg Friday.

The incident occurred at 1st Ave North and 55th Street North just after 3:00 p.m.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the truck remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Traffic will be impacted for several hours as police investigate the incident. 1st Ave North is shut down between 54th Street North and 57th Street North until further notice.

No further details are available at this time.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s