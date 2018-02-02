Man arrested for trying to steal formaldehyde from Hernando County funeral home

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was arrested for burglarizing a funeral home in Spring Hill early Friday morning.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the Demarco Family Funeral Home, located at 5399 Commercial Way for a burglary in progress.

A witness saw an unknown man going in and out of the funeral home with a flashlight and a crowbar.

The witness also noticed the man had a mask on and was wearing all dark clothing.

Deputies arrived and were waiting for a K-9 unit and saw the suspect exiting the building, carrying a large object, which was later determined to be a tub of formaldehyde.

Deputies took the man, identified as Aaron Meininger, into custody.

An investigation revealed Meininger’s vehicle, which was found at the scene, contained items from inside the funeral home, including makeup, nail polish, electric clippers, bottles of soap and formaldehyde powder and miscellaneous instruments used in funeral preparations.

When questioned about the burglary, Meininger said he was “bored” and that he “messed up” and he wasn’t even sure what kind of business he was breaking into.

He said he would “probably just throw them [the items] away.”

Meininger was charged with commercial burglary, grand theft and possession of burglary tools.

