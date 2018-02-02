Home invasion kidnapping victim found dead near Orlando airport

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — A man who police say was kidnapped in a Kissimmee home invasion was found dead early Wednesday near Orlando International Airport, police said.

The body of Victor Manuel Delgado Rivera, 21, was found along a stretch of road at Andros Place and Avenue C near the airport, officials said.

Kissimmee police said they believe Rivera was kidnapped from an apartment at Essex Park Villas on Michigan Avenue.

Police said the kidnapping was reported at about 1 a.m. Rivera’s body was found around 1:40 a.m.

Investigators with the Kissimmee and Orlando police departments spent more than 12 hours at the home invasion scene on Wednesday.

Police said they are searching for a year 2000 light brown Ford Aerostar minivan.

Anyone who may have seen the van in either the Kissimmee area, or southeast Orlando in the early morning hours of Jan. 31 is asked to call Orlando Police at 407-246-2900. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crimeline.

