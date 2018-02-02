Deputies: Shootout on Tampa road ends in crash

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies say a shootout in Tampa ended in a crash on Friday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at N. 48th Street and E. Hanna Ave.

Investigators say the occupants of the two vehicles involved had exchanged gunfire on the roadway before crashing into each other at the intersection.

By the time deputies arrived at the scene, all occupants from both vehicles fled the area.

Deputies eventually located one of the vehicle’s occupants who was injured. Deputies said was shot in the arm. He was taken to the hospital to treat a non-life-threatening injury.

The agency is still trying to establish a motive for the shooting.

No further details are available at this time.

