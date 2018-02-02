Deputies: Gun-wielding Sarasota man, 76, arrested after drunken road rage incident

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 76-year-old man is behind bars after he pulled a gun out on a woman and threatened her during an apparent road rage incident in Sarasota.

Around 1 p.m. Thursday, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office was called to the intersection of South Tamiami Trail and Stickney Point Road.

The victim told deputies she was traveling west on Clark Road when she changed lanes in front of Harry Shuback Jr. This angered Shuback, and he decided to give her the middle finger.

When both vehicles arrived at the intersection, Shuback left his car, approached her vehicle, pulled out a firearm and threatened, “…you better think again before doing something like that,” before he drove off.

Deputies caught up with Shuback near the intersection of Central Sarasota Parkway and Stoneybrook Blvd.

When approached by officers, Shuback exhibited signs of impairment. A blood alcohol test later revealed he was driving nearly twice the legal limit.

Deputies located the firearm and Shuback was transported to the Sarasota County Jail.

He’s been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and DUI.

