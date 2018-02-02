Deadly crash involving moped closes stretch of MLK in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police say a deadly crash involving a moped will impact drivers for several hours during the Friday morning commute.
Police responded to the crash at 4:35 a.m. at MLK Street North, just north of 94th Avenue.
An adult male was driving the moped and died at the scene. Police say the driver of the car is cooperating with investigators.
MLK Street North is shut down in both directions between 94th Avenue and Gandy Boulevard. Traffic is expected to be impacted for several hours for the investigation.
No other details have been released.
