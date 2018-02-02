Coast Guard unloads 2 tons of cocaine in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Nearly two tons of cocaine that was seized by the Coast Guard during operations in the Caribbean sea is being offloaded in St. Petersburg Friday.
Between Dec. 20 and Dec. 22, 2017, the U.S. Coast Guard and partner nation crews seized approximately 1,580 kgs of cocaine, worth more than $46 million wholesale.
On Friday, the Coast Guard Cutter Tampa arrived at the Port of St. Petersburg with stacks of cocaine bundles on deck.
The offloading process began at 10 a.m. It’s unclear just how long it will take.
Stay on WFLA.com for updates on this developing story.
