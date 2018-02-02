Coast Guard unloads 2 tons of cocaine in St. Pete

By Published:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Nearly two tons of cocaine that was seized by the Coast Guard during operations in the Caribbean sea is being offloaded in St. Petersburg Friday.

Between Dec. 20 and Dec. 22, 2017, the U.S. Coast Guard and partner nation crews seized approximately 1,580 kgs of cocaine, worth more than $46 million wholesale.

On Friday, the Coast Guard Cutter Tampa arrived at the Port of St. Petersburg with stacks of cocaine bundles on deck.

The offloading process began at 10 a.m. It’s unclear just how long it will take.

Stay on WFLA.com for updates on this developing story.

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

 

 

 

 

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s